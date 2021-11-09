Jackson Sheriff’s Office searching for missing men

Jackson deputies are searching for Nicholas Hollis who was last seen on October 19.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help as they search for two missing men.

Nicholas Hollis was last seen on October 19 and was in the company of Stefon Gaines, deputies wrote in a news release. Gaines is also reported as missing.

No further information was released about the situation.

“If you know the location of Nicholas Hollis or have seen him since October 19, 2021, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624,” deputies wrote. “If you have nay information regarding this missing person, email Captain Pelfrey at Jeremy.Pelfrey@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain, anonymous you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or www.chipolacrimestoppers.com”