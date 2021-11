MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — A plane crashed in the Malone area on Monday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The JCSO is working with multiple agencies, including the FAA, to investigate the crash.

The crash happened around 4:30 PM Monday afternoon near Snow Hill Road.

Officials said the plane was not a crop duster.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.