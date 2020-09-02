‘It moved so fast’: Security cameras show fire ripping through Colorado home

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo (KDVR) — A Colorado home is being called a total loss after a fire caught on video tore through it this week.

Aaron Richardville, of Wheat Ridge, says his family was celebrating his 88-year-old grandfather’s birthday Saturday when wind blew a window curtain into a burning candle.

Home security video shows flames taking over the room in a matter of minutes.

“This was one of the scariest things I’ve been through in my life. You just don’t realize how fast it happens,” said Richardville. “It was under two minutes from the time when the fire started to the time when the room was completely engulfed in flames.”

Richardville said his grandfather suffers from severe dementia, which made it difficult to get him out safely.

“Had just brought him some tacos and made sure he was comfortable and the next thing we know, my aunt is running out screaming that there’s a fire,” Richardville said.

He said if not for his aunt walking into the room when she did, the family wouldn’t have been able to get his grandfather out in time.

“To see him not react in a situation like that … he’s 88 years old with very advanced dementia,” he said. “That makes it that much more important to know what you’re going to do in the event of something happening.”

Firefighters said with families at home more, having a fire plan is that much more important.

“In this case, you can see that elderly member of the family that needed some assistance in getting out,” said West Metro Fire Marshall Bruce Kral. “So having that thought through ahead is really important to people getting out in time.”

Everyone was able to make it out safely, including family pets, Richardville said.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts to save the home, Richardville said, insurance agents have deemed the home a total loss.

A fundraiser for the family had raised more than $16,000 as of Tuesday evening.