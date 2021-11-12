IRS pushing up income brackets for inflation relief

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Internal Revenue Service announced its tax inflation adjustment for 2022 this week.

The good news is that income thresholds are getting a boost. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2022 rises to $25,900, up $800 from the prior year. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $12,950 for 2022, up $400, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $19,400 for tax year 2022, up $600.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax rates will not be changed. The top rate remains 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $539,900 ($647,850 for married couples filing jointly). The lowest is 10% for incomes of single individuals with incomes of $10,275 or less ($20,550 for married couples filing jointly).

For tax year 2022, the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans in 2022 has increased to $20,500, up from $19,500.

Other changes that will only apply to returns filed in 2023 for tax year 2022 include: