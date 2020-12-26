Investigators hold news conference on progress in Nashville explosion case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal officials are reportedly ‘making progress’ in the downtown Nashville explosion case.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran tells News 2 that more information will be given at a news conference early Saturday afternoon. He would not confirm other media outlet reports that a person or persons of interest were arrested in the case, but said the investigation remains active and ongoing and some new information will be given soon.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.