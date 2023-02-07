LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former elected official accused of killing a journalist claimed Monday that he was framed. Robert Telles, 46, requested a new interview with 8 News Now in Las Vegas to give his side of the story.

“I need to say that I’m innocent and I was framed,” Telles said from the Clark County Detention Center.

Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German in September 2022. German, 69, had exposed issues in the public administrator’s office under the leadership of Telles, including a possible affair. Telles then lost the Democratic primary.

German was found stabbed to death on Sept. 3 outside his home in the northwest valley area.

FILE – Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles appears in court on Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

“Mr. German is tragically murdered and now I’m here,” Telles said.

Telles claims that while he still held office, he was working to expose a scam involving estates in which individuals would try to obtain properties of the deceased before their families could. The 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed that authorities are looking into the matter.

In the murder case against Telles, Metro police said they uncovered evidence including DNA of Telles under German’s fingernails. Telles claimed that this is part of the plot to frame him.

The following are excerpts from 8 News Now’s Veness Murphy speaking to Telles:

Vanessa Murphy: How do you explain your vehicle near his home? How do you explain the video of an individual who appears to be you? How do you explain the clothing that was at your house? How do you explain the DNA?

Robert Telles: Right, so again, as far as the vehicle goes, there is a vehicle that looks like mine. As far as any other evidence goes, as far as when it may have been planted, I couldn’t say. Again, I know it’s an incredible story. But that is the story.

Murphy: It could appear that you’re grasping at straws here because you know about evidence against you.

Telles: Again, if that’s what people want to believe, they can. Again, I’m telling you the truth.

Murphy: What would you say to people who believe that you are a narcissist who killed a journalist and now you’re coming up with another excuse?

Telles: Again, at this point, I’m coming out with the truth because I’ve had to sit and wait for some time to speak out just because my counsel advised I shouldn’t say anything whatsoever.

Telles and his attorney have parted ways. Telles said that he is seeking new representation, and he wants the court proceedings to move more quickly.

His previous attorney indicated in a filing from Friday that Telles “would like to represent himself in proper person and has asked counsel to withdraw from representation.”

A jury trial is set for November.

During an interview with 8 News Now Investigator David Charns in September, Telles refused to discuss German’s death.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is continuing its battle to prevent Metro Police from searching German’s materials, including his cell phone. The concern is that this could reveal the identities of German’s sources.