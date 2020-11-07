‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As news of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election broke across the globe, many of his fellow politicians nationwide congratulated the president-elect on Saturday afternoon.
Former Pres. Barack Obama released a heartfelt statement Saturday to congratulate his former vice president, saying in part: “I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”