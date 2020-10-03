Human remains found in Albany

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office about a possible crime.

Sheriff Jason Ard said a call was received from a distressed male confessing to a crime. He claim to have murdered an acquaintance and gave details about a possible crime scene at his home in Livingston Parish.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found a male deceased of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TPSO confirmed the distressed male to be Randolph Skinner, Sr.

Skinner was a wanted person for a disappearance of an adult female in Hammond who has not been seen since early September.

Human remains were discovered on the property but officials are working to confirm an identity.

This is an ongoing investigation.

