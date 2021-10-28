Human remains found in 2019 identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Investigators have identified human remains that were found in a Gardendale pasture more than two years ago.

On September 10, 2019, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Gardendale after a rancher and his son found a skull in a field near a tank battery. Later, those remains were confirmed to be human and ECSO, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program, began the process of identifying the remains.

Utilizing the service of Orthram Inc. to analyze DNA found at the scene, the remains found in the pasture have been identified as those of Timothy Daniel Gomez. It is unclear if Gomez has ever been reported as missing, and investigators have not released a cause of death.

Now, investigators are asking for help from the community to find out exactly how Gomez ended up in that field. Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO Investigator C. McMeans at 432-335-3050, or Texas Ranger J. Strain at 432-498-2120.