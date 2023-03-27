WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Louisiana are collecting supplies and monetary donations to help survivors of a massive tornado that hit western Mississippi Friday, March 24.

The Walker Police Department announced that it will be collecting non-perishable food items, water, toiletries, as well as other necessities for survivors Monday, March 27 through Tuesday, March 28 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at its headquarters (10136 Florida Boulevard).

The Independence Volunteer Fire Department will also be collecting supplies and monetary donations for survivors this week. Items can be delivered to the Central Station (163 W. 7th Street) in Independence and supporters are invited to contact the station at 985-320-4700 for additional information.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also spearheading relief efforts, click here to view FEMA’s volunteer opportunities.

Officials said the storm ripped through a number of Mississippi counties including Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey on Friday.

Credit: Gov. Tate Reeves Credit: Gov. Tate Reeves

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the tornado resulted in 21 deaths.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on Monday, “The storms had a terrible impact on the lives and livelihoods of Mississippians. There were 3 fatalities and 5 injuries in Carroll County, 2 fatalities and 50 injuries in Monroe County, 3 fatalities and 15 injuries in Humphreys County, 13 fatalities in Sharkey County, and 2 other fatalities.”

Reeves added that a number of residents are still without power, saying, “There are 24,387 power outages remaining across 16 counties as of 6 a.m. this morning. Teams continue to work to address these outages as quickly as possible.”