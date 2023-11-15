NEW YORK (PIX11) – A cargo plane bound for Belgium was forced to head back to John F. Kennedy International Airport last week after a horse got loose, according to a call between pilots and air traffic control posted by You can see ATC on YouTube.

The plane was only in the air for less than an hour before it needed to be turned back, the video showed. A map of the Air Atlanta Icelandic flight from FlightAware shows the plane turning around to return back to the airport.

It’s unclear how the horse managed to escape, but pilots were heard asking air traffic control for a veterinarian once the plane was back on the ground in the video.

Air Atlanta Icelandic has not commented on the incident.