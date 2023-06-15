WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — From lifeguards to 911 dispatchers, women are behind the scenes for Walton County emergency operations.

HERricane week brings a sea of pink to the concrete shelter in DeFuniak Springs, filled with young women on summer break.

“We’re so excited to host these girls and just teach them all about the different fields within public safety as well as just give them empowering skills that they can take throughout their lives,” Walton County Emergency Management Operations Coordinator Catie Feeney said.

Girls from 6th to 10th grade are getting hands-on experience and testimonies from women that live and work to keep people safe in Walton County. On Wednesday, it was female firefighters from the South Walton Fire District, lifeguards, and 9-1-1 dispatchers.

“It really teaches you more about the workspace and what really being a firefighter or anything else is like,” said program attendee Rylin Arnold.

“In emergency management, only about 34.8% of emergency managers are women,” said Feeney. “We’re here to change that with this program, we want these girls to feel empowered and be a part of our community within emergency management.”

The girls spent time learning how to extinguish fires and what type of calls 9-1-1 dispatchers take on a daily basis. But even if they don’t become a public safety worker, Feeney said they are learning much more.

“They’re still learning those unique skills that they need for their everyday lives. How to put out a fire. How to call 911. How to cook an MRE and make it taste good,” said Feeney. “They are also learning unique techniques like confidence building and introductions and how to have a great handshake.”

For some of these young girls, the industry could be a good fit.

“This is probably something I would potentially want to be when I grow up,” said attendee Chloe Dvornitsyn.

“We need women decision-makers within these rooms,” said Feeney. “Making these important decisions for their communities.”

The day camp runs for four days and is free every year to sign up. Details will be released next spring for the 2024 camp running from June 11 to June 14.