3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death

HOLD FOR STORY MOVING OVERNIGHT — FILE — This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, Minneapolis Police Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in the death of George Floyd are asking a judge to bar their clients’ upcoming trial from being livestreamed, saying some witnesses won’t testify if the proceedings are broadcast. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s deathasked a judge Thursday to bar their upcoming trial from being livestreamed, saying some witnesses won’t testify if the proceedings are broadcast.

The request from attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao is an about-face from their earlier request to have the trial publicly broadcast, and it is opposed by prosecutors and news outlets including The Associated Press.

Lane, Kueng and Thao are scheduled to stand trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 2020 death. Their co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter after weeks of proceedings that marked the first time in Minnesota that a criminal trial was livestreamed in its entirety.

Before Chauvin’s trial, attorneys for all four men requested the trials be broadcast, but Lane and Kueng recently backtracked, with their attorneys saying that the “worldwide publicity” from televised coverage of Chauvin’s trail “crushed” their clients’ right to a fair trial. Attorneys Earl Gray and Tom Plunkett say the public access led some witnesses to decline testifying for the defense, noting one witness in the Chauvin trial has been harassed and another faced professional scrutiny.

“Cameras in the Chauvin Courtroom brought us to the dangerous pass where people are deterred from testifying for the defense because they fear the wrath of the crowd,” they wrote.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, said in court Thursday that he would file a motion to join the other two officers in objecting.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over Chauvin’s trial and is also handling the case of the other three officers, said he would rule later on the livestreaming matter.

Minnesota court rules usually ban cameras at criminal trials unless both sides agree to them. Cahill ordered the trials to be broadcast live, over the initial objections of prosecutors, because of the intense global interest in the case and limited courthouse space due to the pandemic. The livestreaming was widely praised and has led the state to consider expanding its rules for broadcasting future court proceedings.

Prosecutors initially opposed livestreaming Chauvin’s trial but now say it was the right move — protecting everyone involved during the pandemic, allowing for meaningful public access and letting people to watch the fair administration of the justice system.

They favor livestreaming the second trial as well, saying defense claims that audio-video coverage will deny them a fair trial is unconvincing. They say there is no concrete evidence that any witnesses are refusing to testify for the defense — and if that is the case, reluctant witnesses can be compelled to appear.

“Indeed, if Defendants have difficulty finding expert witnesses — and there is no evidence that they cannot secure experts — that difficulty is a product of their overwhelming guilt,” prosecutors wrote.

Attorneys for a media coalition also say the court should allow audio-video coverage, saying even if the trial is not televised, witnesses will still face publicity and scrutiny because their names and content of their testimony will be reported. The media coalition argued that some witnesses aren’t worried about a livestream but just don’t want to be associated with the defendants.

The media attorneys also argue that barring cameras will mean the public can’t fully monitor what’s going on.

Brock Hunter, a Minnesota defense attorney, said barring cameras won’t protect witness identities because “whether on stream testifying or just quoted in the news, they are going to be publicly identified and face potential backlash.”

In other motions filed Thursday, Gray dropped a request that the state provide all use-of-force reports since July 2016 in which another officer intervened in force used by a colleague, because he is pursuing them from the city. An officer’s duty to intervene came up often during testimony in Chauvin’s trial.

Cahill also heard arguments Thursday on a defense motion that alleges a potential expert witness for the state coerced the testimony of Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, which the state denies. He also considered a defense request for sanctions after The New York Times reported that Chauvin had been prepared to plead guilty days after Floyd’s death. Numerous attorneys from the attorney general’s office and the Hennepin County attorney’s office have filed affidavits stating they weren’t the source of the leaked information.

Chauvin has been sentenced to 22½ years in prison. All four former officers also face federal charges that they violated Floyd’s civil rights.