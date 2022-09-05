Jaxon, dressed as Chucky, has stoked fear and laughter in many around Pinson. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Chucky lives.

Jaxon, a 6-year-old Pinson boy who went viral after terrorizing his neighborhood in a Chucky costume earlier this year, is recovering following emergency surgery, according to his mother Britnee Reed.

The surgery comes after Jaxon fell from a tree, Reed said.

“Jaxon took a fall out of a tree, a tree branch broke off in his leg about 4 inches deep near a main artery,” Reed said.

Jaxon’s pelvis was also cracked, his mother said.

During the emergency surgery, which went well, doctors removed the branch from Jaxon’s inner thigh, according to Reed.

Kendra Walden posted this photo of Chucky in a Pinson neighborhood. The post went viral. (Courtesy of Kendra Walden)

“He will have a drain pump for a week and should be back to normal,” she said.

Jaxon made local and national headlines in July after a passerby photographed him in his neighborhood dressed as Chucky and posted the picture online.

“Dear parents of the little boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson,” Kendra Walden wrote jokingly. “Get your kid. I almost had a heart attack.”

A week after she made the post, Walden said she couldn’t even open the social media apps on her phone. Since the picture was posted, it’s been shared over 100,000 times.

Reed said at the time that her son was “Chucky” for Halloween, but that the costume’s been a staple around the house – and neighborhood – ever since.

Reed said that Jackson loves horror and costumes.

“That’s just kind of how his personality is,” she said. “He dresses up in different costumes throughout the week. He loves to make people laugh.”

This year, though, Reed said that Jaxon is headed in a new, but fruitful, direction with his Halloween costume. He wants to be a lemon.

“We are about to have a dancing lemon in the neighborhood ‘terrorizing’ people,” she said.

Anyone wishing to help the Reed family with expenses related to Jaxon’s accident can send money to his mother at this link.