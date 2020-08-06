Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong

UPDATE (8:59 p.m.) -- Firefighters say three structures have been destroyed by the blaze, and it continues to spread into the rugged terrain to the north and east. Air resources continue to support line construction and structures remain protected in the Piute Basin.

Recommended evacuations are in the following areas: west of Old Ox Road east to Caliente Bodfish Road; between Quail Canyon Road south to Foxtail Canyon Road; Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road; and from the area south of School Street to Walker Basin Road.