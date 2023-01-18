HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — A Gretna man is being celebrated for his work at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

Tuan Ngo, an electrical engineer with Syncom Space Services at Stennis, was awarded the Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy Award. The honor is presented by NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program and is only awarded to less than 1 percent of the entire NASA workforce.

Ngo was recognized for his work as a senior electrical engineer during the core stage testing NASA’s Space Launch System that took flight in 2018. Responsible for both the construction and all electrical modifications to the B-2 rocket testing stand, Ngo worked on the front lines to ensure the final product was cleared for the next stage of testing.

The award was presented to Ngo, alongside his wife, by veteran astronaut Andrew Feuste at a ceremony last week. Along with the award, Ngo also received a lapel pin flown aboard the SpaceX-14 flight to the International Space Station in 2018.