Gov. Cuomo lashes out at Trump’s threat to defund NYC

The fight between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump has intensified over the president’s threat to cut federal funding to New York City and other cities he described as “lawless.”

Citing coronavirus deaths, Cuomo said Wednesday that people in New York City are so angry with Trump that he would need an “army”‘ to safely walk the streets.

“It really does speak volumes about him… changed his residence to go to Florida. Why? He can’t come back to New York? He can’t, he’s going to walk down the street in New York… forget bodyguards,” Cuomo said. “He better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the street in New York, people died unnecessarily because of this president’s negligence. Fact!”

President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one.



He let COVID ambush New York.



He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover.



He is not a king. He cannot "defund" NYC.



It's an illegal stunt. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020

Trump threatened to defund New York City and other Democrat-controlled cities, citing violence amid protests against systemic racism among police and saying “anarchy has recently beset some of our States and cities.”

He detailed a defunding directive in a memo released Wednesday to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Attorney General William Bar.

“For the past few months, several State and local governments have contributed to the violence and destruction in their jurisdictions by failing to enforce the law, disempowering and significantly defunding their police departments, and refusing to accept offers of Federal law enforcement assistance,” the president accused.

Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York has the worst record on death and China Virus. 11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that Cuomo “should get his puppet New York prosecutors, who have been illegally after me and my family for years, to investigate his incompetent handling of the China Virus, and all of the deaths caused by this incompetence.”

Cuomo tweeted Thursday that Trump’s threat to defund New York City is an “illegal stunt.”