MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Instead of a snowman, an artist brought a knee-high cube of gold to Central Park on Wednesday.

The 410-pound Castello CUBE had its own security detail. Artist Niclas Castello made it out of 24-carat gold. The cube, which took more than 4,500 hours of work to create, is reportedly worth $11.7 million.

Castello hyped up New Yorkers and tourists alike before the presentation with a truck displaying the cube’s coordinates. It also served as promotion for the Castello Coin, an NFT set to launch later in February.

Check out some photos of the golden cube below:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 02: Artist Niclas Castello unveils his new piece “The Castello CUBE”, an artwork made of pure 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold in Central Park on February 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 02: Film producer/ entrepreneur Klemens Hallmann and Founder/ CMO of Castello Coin Sven Wenzel pose for a photo with artist Niclas Castello (L) as he unveils his new piece “The Castello CUBE”, an artwork made of pure 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold in Central Park on February 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 02: An art handler polishes the artwork as artist Niclas Castello unveils his new piece “The Castello CUBE”, an artwork made of pure 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold in Central Park on February 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HOGA CAPITAL AG – The ‘Castello CUBE’, consisting of 24-carat, 999.9 pure gold (weighing 410 lbs) was unveiled at Central Park on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in New York. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/newsaktuell. HANDOUT IMAGE – please refer to special instructions. (Sandra Mika/HoGA Capital AG/news aktuell via AP Images)

“As physical brand ambassador, the artwork will constitute a bridge between the traditional and the virtual world,” the team behind the cube said in a press release.