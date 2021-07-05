Godzilla in the Gulf of Mexico? Offshore pipeline explosion draws monster comparisons

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from “Godzilla vs. Kong.” (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

CAMPECHE SOUND, Mexico (KXAN) — An underwater pipeline explosion Friday at an offshore satellite platform in the Gulf of Mexico’s Campeche Sound has the internet keeping an eye out for legendary movie monster Godzilla.

The explosion happened after a gas leak at Pemex’s Ku-Maloob-Zaap platform complex — creating surging flames from beneath the waves, according to Bloomberg Green. By around 11 a.m., Pemex was able to control the incident, with no injuries or evacuations reported.

With everyone safe and the inferno quelled, Twitterers noticed similarities between the fire and scenes from the “Gozilla” franchise when the Kaiju emerges from underwater.

Not a movie:



Gulf of Mexico — in the Campeche Sound.



Three boats have supported to douse the flames… @MLopezSanMartin pic.twitter.com/xvCua4WbKu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2021

This looks like something from Godzilla vs. Kong https://t.co/hne3wh0UJ6 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile, another monster — one from literature — also trended.

The explosion was also compared to classic horror writer H.P. Lovecraft’s iconic Cthulhu, an evil sea monster bearing a head similar to a giant octopus. First introduced in Lovecraft’s 1928 short story “The Call of Cthulhu,” the character would become a fixture among the author’s many interconnected works.

cthulhu trending does not bode well for the fate of the earth pic.twitter.com/qKxuRJxvEJ — jazon (@jazonandes) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the prehistoric Godzilla first appeared in 1954’s “Godzilla,” out of Japan. The “King of the Monsters,” has appeared in countless films, games, comics and TV shows since. But he likely isn’t making an appearance in the Gulf of Mexico anytime soon — for now.