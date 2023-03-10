(The Hill) – The Girl Scouts organization is “extremely disappointed” with one of its two primary cookie bakers, as it continues to face inventory and supply chain problems, according to reports.

The Little Brownie Bakers (LBB), which produced cookies for the Girl Scouts’ annual fundraiser, suffered weather-induced power outages at its factory in Louisville, Ky., last weekend, further worsening previous production problems.

“We are extremely disappointed that LBB is again having challenges with managing their production,” a Girl Scouts spokesperson said, per CNBC. “We will address these issues with our baker partner in the future and we are keeping all options open to do right by our girls.”

LBB previously faced mechanical problems with its Samoa cookie production and has reportedly experienced production issues over the last three years, CNBC reported.

Girl Scouts receives its cookies from both LBB and ABC Bakers for the popular fundraiser, with slight differences in the products from the two bakeries.

After the organization’s newest cookie, the Raspberry Rally, quickly sold out this year, a resale market developed to sell the cookies for as much as five times their original price, according to The New York Times.

“While we are happy that there’s such a strong demand for our cookies year over year, we’re saddened that the platforms and the sellers are disregarding the core mission of the cookie program and are looking to make a profit off of the name without supporting our mission,” the Girl Scouts said in a statement to the Times.