BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The price of gas has set a new record high.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. is now up to $4.33.

That broke Thursday’s record of $4.31, which broke Wednesday’s record of $4.25.

The price for a gallon of diesel now stands at $5.13.

In Louisiana, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.15, in Baton Rouge the average price of gas is $4.18.

According to AAA, the Monroe region has the lowest price for a gallon of gas at $4.08.