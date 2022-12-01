LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you didn’t get a ticket to Garth Brooks’ 2023 Las Vegas residency Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars, you may have a chance now because he’s extending dates into 2024.

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets to his first 27 shows, Brooks and his promoter, Live Nation, announced there will be more shows in 2024. The dates will be announced around May 2023.

According to a news release, fans who signed up for the Verified Fan Presale and who were unable to purchase tickets for the 2023 dates will be given priority access to buy tickets to the 2024 dates.

“My whole life I have heard the saying, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’ Well, thanks to God and the people, ours was. Truly grateful and unapologetically excited,” said Garth Brooks.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency announcements at this link.

Last month, Nexstar’s KOLR/KOZL reported that fans who planned to attend a Garth Brooks concert near Branson, Missouri, demanded refunds after many waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours to reach the venue before deciding to turn around and go home.

Ticketmaster was flooded with refund requests after the concert.