(The Hill) – A Frontier Airlines passenger has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after he allegedly punched one flight attendant and groped two others during a flight in July, multiple news outlets reported.

Ohio resident Maxwell Berry, 23, had already consumed several alcoholic drinks when he allegedly inappropriately touched the backside of a flight attendant with his cup, according to a police report. Authorities said that, in at least two instances, two female flight attendants had been groped by Berry, according to The New York Times.

A male attendant watching him was also punched in the face.

Footage of Berry being duct-taped to his seat by a crew member went viral over social media following the incident.

Jordan Galarza, a flight attendant who had been hit by Berry, told WPLG, “He made an enemy of everyone on that flight.”

“The people on that aircraft saw justice happen — more than what we saw today,” he said, adding later, “I think it’s a disgusting miscarriage of justice, in my opinion.”

Berry has to surrender to authorities by Aug. 1, according to WPLG.

Jason Kreiss, an attorney for Berry, told The Hill in a statement that they respected the court’s judgment but believed his sentencing of 60 days was not necessary.

“It’s difficult to look beyond the facts in this case in light of all the recent flight disturbances, but this was truly an aberration in Max‘s life. He’s a really good kid from a great family, who was punished for his worst day,” Kreiss said.

“Although we don’t believe 60 days was necessary based on Max’s significant self-reform and other mitigating factors, we respect the judgment of the Court,” he added.