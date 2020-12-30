Fretting over receiving your stimulus check? You’re not alone

(NEXSTAR) – If you are anxiously awaiting your $600 stimulus deposit from the IRS, Social media chatter suggests you are in good company.

Americans across the country took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their anxiety, excitement and, of course, gripes about the size of the forthcoming stimulus check.

Some were funny and some were just a little depressing. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites.

How I feel waiting for Navy Federal to process my $600 Stimmy check: pic.twitter.com/It8htNN514 — YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) December 30, 2020

At this point, Congress should cut us all a $200k check just for pain and suffering. — I Smoked Your $2000 Stimulus Check (@Dknight10k) December 30, 2020

My $600 is pending in my account lol pic.twitter.com/CZoryk3jo9 — Preston 🎄 (@prestonnleee) December 30, 2020

me watching everyone receive stimulus checks 😐 pic.twitter.com/PocJ9CJWhA — leen 👩🏼‍🚀 (@_leeeeeen_) December 30, 2020

COME ON STIMULUS I GOT THE BODYWASH UPSIDE DOWN WIT A LIL WATER IN IT — toxic king (@777jorgeivan) December 30, 2020

“$600 stimulus checks arriving ‘as early as tonight” pic.twitter.com/zk06C3OA7g — Shalom ✊🏽 (@MartinoBritt) December 30, 2020

Just got my stimulus check I’m rich!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YcrDmqhPK2 — B🐝 (@bloodyknuxles) December 30, 2020

I’d rather the $600 stimulus over the $2,000 one.. it’ll make me hustle harder, idk… maybe I’m just built different — genz (@genz75) December 30, 2020

According to Treasury Secretary Steve Munchin, direct deposits of the payment should have begun appearing in bank accounts as early as Tuesday night, with paper stimulus checks being mailed Wednesday.

“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

Mnuchin added that the Get My Payment tracking tool on the IRS website, which has been temporarily unavailable, will be accessible again “later this week.”

Americans who make under $75,000 per year are due to receive a one-time $600 check based on their 2019 income for them as well as for dependents under the age of 17. The payments are gradually diminished for people making more than $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples, and phased out completely for income levels of $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for couples.

