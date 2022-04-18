BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With tax season coming to an end means fraud and scamming is at an all-time high.

Each year there are three billion dollars in losses due to fraud and scamming. Experts say everyone is at risk.

“There is definitely a trend where most fraud schemes are targeted at elderly people because they are more set financially and they have more to lose and they are also more valuable,” Kandyce Cowart, Blue Cross Special Investigations manager said.

It can be a simple text message. Scammers will either call or use social media to gain your trust and steal your information.

“Every different type of scam that you can think of there is a different way for them to get the information,” Cowart said.

Cowart with says one of the best ways to stop scammers is by ignoring them.

“It’s tax season right now, so there are so many frauds associated with the I-R-S. We feel like we have to answer every text message, we have to return every phone call, we have to answer a call even if we don’t know who’s calling. Don’t worry about that, it’s okay to be rude,” Cowart said.

Cowart say there are ways we can prevent it from happening to us.

”Trust your gut, I say that every time I speak. If something doesn’t feel right it probably is not right. Verify, Verify. So, never give someone information. If you receive a phone call, a text message, or an email never click that link,” Cowart said.

Spreading the word is the only way to end this if everyone knows about the scams then it will happen to less people.