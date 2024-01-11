MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — A federal judge has ordered the mayor of Midland City, Cynthia Gary, to respond to allegations that the city refused to pay a former police chief by February.

In late December 2023, Jimmy Singleton filed a lawsuit against Midland City, accusing Mayor Gary, the same woman who hired him in 2021, of refusing to pay him overtime.

According to Singleton, he complained multiple times to Mayor Gary about the long hours with no overtime pay, and the mayor agreed to change his contract to get paid hourly, but he would only receive overtime pay after he had been on duty 50 hours a week.

Singleton said he had worked over 2,000 hours of unpaid overtime during his service for the city.

Singleton was fired from his position in September 2023 and said he has not been paid for any of his accrued sick or vacation time.

In the lawsuit, Singleton also said he was forced to perform the duties of a police officer as Midland City Police Chief and was restricted in his managerial duties by the mayor.

Officer Singlton was not allowed to hire or fire any employees without Mayor Gary’s permission. The schedule Officer Singleton made for other police officers was subject to Mayor Gary’s approved. Officer Singlton did not recieve a budget and could not make purchases without Mayor Gary’s approval. Lawsuit filed by Jimmy Singleton

Singleton claims Midland City and Mayor Gary violated the Fair Labor Standard Act, which establishes the minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, and youth employment standards and protects employees.

The former police chief is asking to be awarded his unpaid wages, damages, and fees.

Before becoming chief in Midland City in 2021, Singleton served with the Dothan Police Department and the Napier Field Police Department.

After Singlton’s dismissal, Mayor Gary told WDHN that she felt ambushed by the Midland City Council Members, who voted Singleton out unanimously.

Court documents show Midland City has not responded.