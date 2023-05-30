(WKRN) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to her family.

The Carter Center released a statement May 30 sharing the news of her diagnosis.

She continues to live at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, the statement went on to say.

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Over the years, Carter had worked to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and has been an advocate for patients and caregivers to get more support.

“We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country,” the family said.

One in 10 older Americans has dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health, the family stated.

The statement continued: “As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.”