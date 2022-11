CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Camden officials renamed Cherry Street to Lasker Bell Sr. Street in honor of Lasker Bell Sr. who was a television personality that was prevalent in the ArkLaMiss. From 1967 to 1985, Bell hosted his radio show “Las Bell Variety Show“.

Photo courtesy of Lasker Bell, Jr.

Photo courtesy of Lasker Bell, Jr.

Bell also held public affairs appointments under Arkansas governors Frank White and David Pryor. Bell passed away on September 12, 2016, in Ruston, La.