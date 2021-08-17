Florida woman arrested after exposing, touching herself during jail visit, sheriff’s office says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla., (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a woman for allegedly exposing herself in public at a county jail in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte’s County Sheriff’s Office said Danielle Ferrero, 38, was at the jail’s visitation center on Aug. 8 for a video call with an inmate, with whom she spoke in a sexual manner for about an hour.

However, the sheriff’s office said Ferrero began touching herself inappropriately at the visitation building and lifted her shirt three separate times to show her chest to the inmate.

Ferrero was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control.

She was arrested and locked up at the Charlotte County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office, the same facility housing the inmate she was visiting.