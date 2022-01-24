PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida is one of the worst places to raise a family in the United States according to the financial website WalletHub.

The site ranked all 50 states in multiple categories on where is best and worst to raise a family in 2022.

The survey used 51 different criteria across five categories: affordability, health and safety, education and child care, socioeconomics, and family fun in order to rank each state.

The survey help families know “which states offer the best combination of qualities that matter most to parents and their kids. That includes more recent concerns like how well the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic,” WalletHub officials wrote. “Our data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.”

According to the survey, Massachusetts came in at number 1. New York was number 2. Florida came in at 39. The worst state in the union to raise a family was Mississippi. Check the full findings here.