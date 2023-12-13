HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A proposal has been put in front of the United States Army Corps of Engineers that could end a long-time legal battle between Alabama and Georgia surrounding the Chattahoochee River.

On Tuesday, the offices of Governors Kay Ivey and Brian Kemp of Georgia issued a joint statement on the proposal.

According to the Governor’s office, the agreement proposes the Army Corps of Engineers begin operating dams and reservoirs on the Chattahoochee River along the States’ border in a way that achieves minimum water flow objectives at Columbus, Georgia, and Columbia, Alabama. The Corps is in charge of regulating water flow at dams along the river.

This proposal was made to resolve litigation by Alabama challenging the Corps’ operations in the region. Alabama accused the Corps of pumping much of its vital water to the metro Atlanta area, depriving Alabama citizens.

“Alabama and Georgia have a lot in common. But we have spent a lot of time — and a lot of money on attorney fees — fighting in court over water. This proposal is a big deal for Alabama as the Corps has never set minimum water-flow objectives in the parts of the Chattahoochee that affect us. It would provide Alabama with long-term assurances that, in times of drought, our citizens will be protected, and our stakeholders will know how much water is coming their way,” said Gov. Ivey.

The release from the Governor’s office said the Corps’ consideration of the proposal would be subject to an environmental review, and if the Corps adopts the proposal, Alabama will dismiss its appeal following a one-year review period, and the lawsuit will end. Should the Corps not adopt the proposal, Alabama’s lawsuit will continue.

“This agreement is a win-win for our states, with neither side sacrificing what is important to them,” said Gov. Kemp.