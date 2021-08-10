FEMA and FCC sending emergency alert test to wireless phones nationwide Aug. 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — On Wednesday, Aug. 11, wireless phone owners can expect an emergency alert from FEMA and the FCC at around 1:20 p.m. CDT — but don’t worry, it’s just a test.

The alerts are a part of a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages, according to FEMA. This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first nationwide WEA test on a consumer opt-in basis. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the sixth nationwide EAS test.

FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers and other stakeholders in preparation for this national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test. The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster.

In case the Aug. 11 test is canceled due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, a back-up testing date is scheduled for Aug. 25.

The following can be expected from the nationwide test: