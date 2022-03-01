OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Scary moments at an Opelika home when a delivery truck driver apparently suffered a medical emergency and slammed into a home, sparking an electrical fire.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon, March 1. Opelika fire crews remain on the scene at the home along Gwynne’s Way. We are told everyone appears to be okay. When the FedEx truck smashed into the house, it hit an electrical meter which sparked a grass fire and burned up the yard. The driver is being attended to on-scene.