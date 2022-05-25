BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The fight against COVID-19 continues, with the federal government granting every home in the U.S. a free third round of at-home test kits.

The at-home tests available for order:

-Are rapid antigen at-home tests, PCR

-Can be taken anywhere

-Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)

-Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms

-Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines

-Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

As of Monday, across the nation, officials are reporting 14,107 new COVID cases.

Locally, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting 1,353 new coronavirus cases in the state, as well as a total of 96 COVID patients in hospitals, and two new deaths.

Click here to order your free at-home COVID-19 tests.