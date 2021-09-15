Father of late Navy sailor tells his son’s story

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In December of 2019, an Enterprise native, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, was the victim of a lone Saudi terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The outpouring of grief for that young hero will never be forgotten by the wiregrass community.

“An amazing young man,” Joshua’s father, Benjamin Watson said. “He wanted to be a soldier from the time he was 5 years old. Caleb just had a way of making friends.”

He was shot multiple times but still managed to save lives while wounded.

“On his way out, he was warning sailors to take cover, active shooter, run,” Watson said. “Because the entire training command, the training command for pilot trainees were coming there for role call and he gave away his position.”

Which caused the gunman to return and shoot Kaleb Watson again.

Even though Watson says his loss never gets any easier, he would still recommend joining the military and becoming a part of something bigger than yourself.

“The military is a good choice,” the father of the victim, Benjamin Watson said. “It gives you an opportunity to serve your country in a capacity nobody really understands unless should’ve been there. In my ten years of teaching in the Wiregrass, I’ve seen over 50 of my students sign up. All across America, we have paid a price. Ghosts of our families have paid a price for our freedom. And there are hearts that ache every night. And it doesn’t seem to matter how long ago it was, the pain is ever-present.”