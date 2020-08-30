Fatal accident at Amazon job site in Suffolk leaves two dead

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An industrial accident at the Amazon Fulfillment Center job site in Suffolk left two dead on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:10 p.m. for the incident in the 2000 block of North Gate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk near I-664. Officials confirmed that it was a commercial structural collapse at the site of where the Amazon Center is being built.

City of Suffolk spokesman Tim Kelley said that the two who died were working at the site.

“It’s an incident where two people lost their lives. That’s a somber scene no matter what the circumstances are.”

Fire and rescue crews from Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach searched for additional missing persons with the help of a FEMA K-9 Dog.

“From my eyes, there was debris that they were going through to make sure there were no other victims in there. They were also making sure there were no deceased or injured parties involved,” said Kelley.

“I think Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, as usual, stepped up to help us with the operation here to make sure we have equipment and the people there to do the job needed to get done.”

Concluding the search, officials said that all workers from the job site were accounted for and no additional injuries were reported.

For the time being, work on the site has been paused.

“My understanding is the contractors will have an engineer come out to look at the site. The work on the site has ceased at this time or stopped at this time. Until those operations are done for them to check the scene on their part, to make sure it is safe and secure for the work to continue,” Kelley explained.

The accident is under investigation by the Suffolk Police and Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA). No further information is available.

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.

