CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Monday morning, April 25, 2022, the suspect in a 40-year-old murder case made an appearance in the Chattahoochee County Courthouse.

Marcellus McCluster, 64, of Richland, Georgia was indicted March 28, 2022, by a Chattahoochee County Grand Jury for the 1982 murder of Fort Benning soldier, René Dawn Blackmore, of Arizona.

This morning deputies rolled McCluster into the courtroom. Superior Court Judge Art Smith conducted the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Judge Smith ruled cameras were allowed in the courtroom, however news outlets were not allowed to record McCluster’s face.

The arraignment was rescheduled for June 17 and McCluster entered no plea.

Currently, McCluster is serving time in Augusta for a 1983 murder conviction in neighboring Stewart County. That was just one year after Blackmore’s disappearance.

GBI Investigators say Blackmore disappeared after leaving the barracks on Fort Benning on the night of April 29th, 1982. For more information on the indictment, click here.

McCluster’s family was in the courtroom, his sister Rebecca McCluster tells News 3 she believes he is not guilty.

“I love my brother more than anything in this world, and my brother is a very sweet person. The stuff that my brother is being accused of, that’s not him. But we’re going to continue to pray for him, because the Lord knows that he’s not guilty,” she says.

Previous reports on this case can be found below.