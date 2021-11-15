Family, friends, community honor Tina Tintor, her dog Max at Town Square Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than a week after the death of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, the community came out for a special event to honor them in Town Square Saturday.

The 23-year-old was killed with her golden retriever in a fiery DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III on Nov. 2.

Tintor’s mom, who showed up in all black, to the “pack walk” to honor the two lives lost. They bought Tina’s other dog, a husky named Bella.

“We need this we need the family to know the community is here for them as well,” Angela Pinzon said.

The family was still grieving and not ready to 8 News Now on camera but Tintor’s aunt off camera said, “tomorrow it could be anyone’s child.”

Tina Tintor’s mom and family came to the pack walk in honor of Tina and her dog Max @8NewsNow #8NN.

Her aunt tells me “Tomorrow it could be anyone’s child.” pic.twitter.com/Z7KR1AxsCy — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) November 13, 2021

Around 200 people attend with their pups to honor Tina and Max and to speak out on the dangers of drunk driving.

Event organizer Pinzon says the walk was to emphasize that their life and light will never be forgotten. Every dog also wore a white bandana, which symbolized peace.

“Las Vegas is a large community of dog lovers and knowing this unfortunate event brought so many feelings,” Pinzon added.

While nothing can bring the two back, participants say their life was cut short.

“Whether you are a dog lover or not, an innocent life was taken, well two so it definitely pulls at your heartstrings even more,” Justice Roberson said.

Tina’s uncle says they appreciate all the support during this painful time but right now they have to fight for justice.