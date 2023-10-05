DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An attorney for the family of a Decatur man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on September 29 spoke to the public ahead of a vigil for Steve Perkins.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt confirmed the Perkins family had a meeting with the Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

“Our concern was how quickly could we expect justice in this case,” Merritt said at a news conference. “How quickly will this case go before a Grand Jury? How quickly will the men responsible be arrested? How long will it take before we see a vigorous prosecution and appropriate sentencing?”

The case remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

“Unfortunately, Mr. Anderson is not in a position, at this point, to give us a timeline,” explained Merritt.

He said despite that, the family feels ALEA could have already made arrests in the case.

“The agent responsible for investigating this case has the ability to make a probable cause arrest for anybody involved, at any time. We think the appropriate time to make an arrest in this case was last Friday,” Merritt stated. “We are urging the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to move quickly in arresting the men responsible for this crime, even ahead of a grand jury indictment.”

ALEA confirmed a Decatur police officer shot Stephen Perkins, 39, after authorities claimed he pointed a weapon toward an officer. Perkins later died at a nearby hospital.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said officers were at the home on Ryan Drive after being called by a towing company to assist them. According to the department, Perkins had threatened the tow truck driver after the driver tried to repossess a vehicle at his home.

However, a statement released by the Perkins Family says they believe the tow truck had come to the home by mistake.

Perkins’s family is holding a vigil Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Police Department, located at 402 Lee Street NE.

The officer involved was placed on leave, per department policy, while the incident is under investigation by ALEA.