MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA/WHNT) — A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly killing a man married to a one-time Miss America contestant in front of the couple’s toddler.

The Montgomery teenager, arrested the same day as the shooting, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Thomas Hand Jr., 37. Hand is the husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand who competed in the 2009 Miss America competition, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a man being shot. Police said officers found Hand, who had suffered a fatal wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, local reports outline.

The 17-year-old has is now being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.

Details on what sparked the shooting have not been released. The case remains under investigation, authorities said.

The Hands married in 2016. Kozlowski Hand recently announced she is pregnant with their second child.

Funeral services, according to a Facebook post by the deceased’s wife, will be held in Metairie, Louisiana, where Hand is originally from. She also said she would be moving her Montgomery-based health business back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to be closer to family.

