(WJW) – “When we said this year was going to be epic, we meant it.”

That’s what Sports Illustrated is saying about its 2023 swimsuit cover models.

The magazine announced on Monday that this year’s issue “celebrates 28 incredible women.” The cover models include Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. Each will be featured in one of four 2023 covers.

Perhaps the already most talked-about name on the list: 81-year-old Martha Stewart.

Sports Illustrated says Stewart will be the oldest cover model in the publication’s history.

Stewart is a TV icon but, not one commonly thought of as a swimsuit model — at least not in recent days. Sports Illustrated though reminds fans that the entrepreneur and best-selling author worked as a model in her teenage years.

Stewart’s reputation took a sharp turn In 2004 when she was convicted of insider trading and served a five-month sentence in federal prison. She was released in March, 2005.

Over the years, the home goods mogul has developed a reputation for pushing the envelope of her once wholesome image and has appeared in many ads with her friend and rapper, Snoop Dogg.

You can see pictures from Stewart’s Sports Illustrated photo shoot here.

According to Sports Illustrated, there is no theme to this year’s issue. But, the magazine’s editor-in-chief says each woman featured shares the trait of “constantly evolving.”

Read more about this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover models, here.