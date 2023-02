Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In honor of Valentine’s Day, students at an El Dorado elementary school created Valentine’s Day artwork for residents in local nursing homes.

The project was initiated by the K-6 librarians of the El Dorado School District.