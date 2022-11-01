LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In the first week of Arkansas’ early voting for 2022 midterm elections, more than 140,000 Arkansans have already cast their votes. The numbers are similar to the early voting totals from the last midterms in 2018 when nearly 153,500 Arkansans cast voters during the first four days of early voting.

Republican Secretary of State John Thurston’s office projects that 916,674, or about 51% of the state’s 1.79 million registered voters, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. In the 2018 general election, 852,642 of 1.69 million registered voters cast ballots.

Many ballot issues, like the legalization of recreational marijuana, is bringing a large percentage of registered voters to the polls for this year’s midterm elections. There is also the highest-profile statewide race that pits Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. against each other for a four-year term as governor.