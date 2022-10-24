WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Several popular name-brand dry shampoo products have been recalled over potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.

The voluntary recall by Unilever affects the following brands, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA):

Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral

Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean

Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible

Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify

Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal

Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

You can see the full list and description of products here.

According to the FDA, the aerosol products were made before October 2021. Officials said exposure to benzene can happen by inhalation, orally or through the skin, and can result in cancers – including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

The FDA said that daily exposure to the chemical in the recalled products at the levels found in testing “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” saying Unilever issued the voluntary recall out of an “abundance of caution.”

Unilever said it has been working with its propellant suppliers to address the issue.

Anyone who has the affected products is urged to stop using them and either throw them away or return the items from where they were purchased. You can find instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products here.

You can also call Unilver at (877) 270-7412 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST or submit a report here.