SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A drag racing driver was killed at an Ohio racetrack Saturday night when the vehicle he was driving hit a barrier and caught fire.

Al Zukauskas was killed following a crash on the track, the announcer at Quaker City Motorsports Park told spectators. His family was at the venue when the crash happened, reports Dragzine.

Spectators at the racetrack told Nexstar’s WKBN that the vehicle Zukauskas was driving was a jet-powered drag car.

During the race, Zukauskas lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a side barrier, the Goshen Police Department said. The vehicle caught fire before slamming into another barrier wall.

The vehicle was going faster than 250 mph at the time of the crash, police said Monday.

Zukauskas was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“In addition to being professional, he was passionate about being a jet vehicle pilot, and putting on a show for fans. That, along with his personality, made him beloved here at Summit Motorsports Park,” said park spokesperson Mary Lendzion. “We send our love and prayers to his family, friends, fellow racers and fans at this incredibly difficult time.”

Many in the motorsports community also took to social media to offer condolences for the loss.