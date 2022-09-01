BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time.

Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters via LDWF’s website, which can be accessed HERE.

Officials say both hunts will kick off at noon that Saturday.

Adult participants will need to pay a $10 registration fee in addition to a $5 convenience fee. Youths 17 years of age and younger will not need to pay the registration fee.

