BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Tons of evacuees are seeking shelter from the wildfires at the Bay County Fairgrounds off 15th Street.

Local organizations are now collecting donations for those people to make sure they have everything they need.

Representatives from ReBuild Bay County and the American Red Cross are facilitating these donations.

People can drop off items like food, water, pet food, diapers and any other household necessities.

Pets are also welcome to stay at this shelter.

If you do have a pet you plan on bringing, officials ask that you call ahead to the fairgrounds to let them know.

The shelter will be open 24 hours a day.

There is plenty of room for anyone in need of a safe place to stay.