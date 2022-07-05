BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has three Costco locations and at least 14 Sam’s Club locations.

Both stores are frequented by local shoppers who prefer to buy items in bulk and many feel this strategy is a great way to save money.

But is it really more economical to buy large quantities of one product at one time?

Make smart food purchases

According to some experts, it all depends on what you purchase.

According to Healthline, when it comes to food, buying certain items in bulk is highly advantageous and a great way to save money. That said, other food products may end up costing more when purchased in bulk.

Healthline’s article on the topic stated, “Many healthy foods can be purchased in bulk at discounted prices. Dried beans, oats, frozen poultry, peanut butter and frozen fruits and vegetables are some examples of nutritious items that have long shelf lives.”

The article added, “However, buying perishable products like fresh produce and eggs should be avoided to cut back on food waste and avoid consuming spoiled foods. Stock up on nutritious, non-perishable bulk items to ensure that you always have ingredients available to make healthy, delicious meals and snacks.”

Why it saves money

A recent article by The Pennyhoarder also recommends buying household items and beauty products in bulk, explaining that buying vast quantities of these items typically turns out to be less expensive than buying a single item on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

The article adds that bulk purchases also reduce the number of trips you make to the grocery store, which eliminates extra fuel costs and impulse purchases.

How to save even more money

The Pennyhoarder goes on to suggest that consumers get the best out of their decision to buy in bulk by:

Planning ahead before going to the store

If you’re new to making purchases in bulk, then start with baby steps. Choose one or two items your household uses often and purchase a large quantity of these. As you make your grocery list, search for coupons, sales, and other special deals to cut costs.

Splitting the purchase with a friend

To save even more money, consider dividing a bulk purchase with a friend or family member. This might also come in handy if you have limited storage space.

If you’re looking to nix a potentially gas-guzzling trip to Costco or Sam’s, The Pennyhoarder recommends giving online retailers like Amazon or Boxed a try. They both offer items in bulk and consumers can save money by ensuring that their total costs are over the minimum threshold for free shipping.

So, many experts agree that making smart choices while buying in bulk can be more economical than weekly grocery store runs.

Click here for tips from the federal government on how to save money while purchasing certain food items.