(KTLA/WFLA) — The happiest and most magical places on Earth are about to be more expensive to visit: Disneyland and Disney World have raised some of their prices.

Increases ranged from $15 to $150 at both parks and are effective as of October 11.

Disneyland will keep its cheapest one-day ticket at $104, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. But others will see a hike, including the popular Magic Key annual passes.

Disneyland’s one-day “peak” ticket is increasing from $179 to $194. Multi-day tickets increased an average of 11 to 12 percent, with the 5-day ticket seeing the biggest increase from $415 to $480.

Magic Key prices increased by $50 to $150 depending on the pass type. The top-tier Inspire Key increased from $1,599 to $1,649; the Believe Key increased from $1,099 to $1,249; the Enchant Key increased from $699 to $849; and the Imagine Key increased from $449 to $499.

Disney’s Genie+ service — which will also now include Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway — also increased from $25 to $30 per day for pre-arrival purchases. Day-of purchases will start at $30 per day but can vary based on demand.

Over in Orlando, Disney World has raised the prices of multiple annual passes, Nexstar’s WFLA reports:

Incredi-Pass: $1449 (was $1399)

Sorcerer: $999 (was $969)

Pirate: $799 (was $749)

Pixie: $439 (was $399)

All guests can purchase the Incredi-Pass. The Sorcerer pass is available to Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members. Only Florida residents can purchase the Pirate and Pixie passes.

Walt Disney World did not increase prices on its standard date-based tickets.

The theme park also announced Wednesday that annual pass holders and ticketholders will be able to once again visit another theme park at any time of day with the Park Hopper option starting Jan. 9. Currently, pass holders and ticketed guests only have access to visit other parks after 2 p.m. each day.

The park said the previously announced “Good-To-Go days” will be rolling out sometime in January, which means pass holders will be able to visit a Walt Disney World park without needing a theme park reservation on select days.

Annual Passholders entering a theme park after 2 p.m. do not currently need a park reservation (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom). However, Annual Passholders will still need a park reservation if they want to enter a theme park before 2 p.m. unless it’s a “Good-To-Go” day in 2024.

Disney World also raised parking prices to $30, a $5 increase. Disney said the new price of standard parking will be “on par” with other theme parks in Central Florida. Annual pass holders do not have to pay for parking. It is included with their pass.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to reporters Wednesday.

Last week, Disneyland Resort announced a discounted child’s ticket that can be used for visits to the “Happiest Place on Earth“ beginning in early 2024. Beginning on Oct. 24, guests can purchase kids’ tickets for as low as $50 per child per day and be able to choose between one-, two- or three-day park ticket options. The ticket deal is available for children between the ages of 3 and 9.

Tickets purchased using the limited-time deal will be valid from Jan. 8 – March 10, 2024, and aren’t subject to blackout dates, but reservations are still required.

The Disneyland Resort is currently celebrating the Halloween season until Oct. 31