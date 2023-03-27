ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – The town of Rolling Fork was hit by a possible tornado on Friday, March 24. Damage was also reported in the town of Silver City.

According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, one adult male died due to the storm in Silver City. Authorities said two children were transported in critical condition to Baptist Yazoo after being trapped in a home.

According to Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker, a lot of homes, including his own, were damaged by the severe weather. He said people were trapped in their homes, and crews were working to get them out.

“What we found was devastation all around us,” Walker stated.

The mayor said there have been a lot of injuries in the town.

The towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork were reporting destruction as the tornado continued moving just before 9 p.m. into the northwest side of Tchula and along Highway 49.

The Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office in Rolling Fork reported gas leaks and people trapped in piles of rubble, the Vicksburg News reported. Some law enforcement units were unaccounted for in Sharkey, according to the the newspaper.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that the River City would send resources to help Rolling Fork.

A possible tornado caused damage in Silver City on Friday, March 24. (Courtesy: MHP Greenwood)

A picture shows the storm damage in Rolling Fork on Friday, March 24.

Malary White with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the state has deployed search and rescue assets to Humphreys and Sharkey counties. The crews could also be deployed to other areas that could be affected.

MEMA will be on the grown on Saturday, March 25 to assess the damage.

Thousands of Mississippians were without power Friday night due to the storms.

Leaders from Mississippi released statements about the storm damage.

“A tornado has hit Sharkey County, Mississippi. Likely damage in and around Anguilla and Rolling Fork. No official damage reports as of 9pm. MEMA is coordinating State SAR response at this time. If you need assistance please dial 911!” stated Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

“Praying for everyone in Rolling Fork and Silver City as we begin to uncover just how much damage was done. Everyone please keep up to date with local warnings as severe weather continues across the state,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.